A “Bastard” who became somebody: Christine Muchene’s predicament and feelings
A “Bastard” who became somebody: Christine Muchene’s predicament and feelings
Known as Madame President by many in America, Christine Muchene is one who speaks her mind whether it pleases or not as long as she feels that it is right and good for the community or those she love loves. With her motherly love,she penned a father’s day message which was mostly meant to encourage single mothers and single fathers who are always left out during mother’s day or father’s day. Read below and be encouraged about the “Bastard” who became somebody: