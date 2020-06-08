VIDEO: MAHIGA HOMES DONATES TO STREET FAMILIES

Mahiga Homes Ltd, your trusted real estate company specializing in affordable housing donated foodstuffs, sanitizers, and facemasks to the street families in Umoja Nairobi, this was in partnership with ICare Operation, iHope, and New hope Church.

Speaking during the donation campaign, Peter Nyaga CEO Mahiga homes said that they were able to feed 50 families, he urged other corporates to join the noble cause of feeding the vulnerable. Dr. Lucy Mackenzie the CEO ICARE Operations emphasized observing the MoH guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Call/WhatsApp +254720460413

www.mahigahomes.co.ke