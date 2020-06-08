VIDEO: MAHIGA HOMES DONATES TO STREET FAMILIES

VideoNEWSPROMOTED CONTENT
By Peter Nyaga
0 21

VIDEO: MAHIGA HOMES DONATES TO STREET FAMILIES

Mahiga Homes Ltd, your trusted real estate company specializing in affordable housing donated foodstuffs, sanitizers, and facemasks to the street families in Umoja Nairobi, this was in partnership with ICare Operation, iHope, and New hope Church.

VIDEO: MAHIGA HOMES DONATES TO STREET FAMILIES

- Advertisement -

Speaking during the donation campaign, Peter Nyaga CEO Mahiga homes said that they were able to feed 50 families, he urged other corporates to join the noble cause of feeding the vulnerable. Dr. Lucy Mackenzie the CEO ICARE Operations emphasized observing the MoH guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Call/WhatsApp +254720460413
www.mahigahomes.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: