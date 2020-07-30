Death Announcement For Charles Njung’e Kingara of Brockton MA

Death Announcement For Charles Njung’e Kingara of Brockton MADeath Announcement For Charles Njung’e Kingara of Brockton MAIt is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charles Njung’e Kingara of Brockton, Massachusetts who went to be with the Lord on 7/28/2020 after a short illness. Charles was a loving father to Darnell and Arielle.

He was a dear brother to Lucy Mwangi (Mama Rita) of Kenya, Carol Kingara and Mike Ndungu of Weymouth, Bonnie and Judy Kingara of Brockton and Tom Kingara of Brockton. He was an active member of the Kenya Catholic community in Quincy.

Family and friends will be gathering for prayers and funeral arrangements every evening at 8pm via Zoom.

Contributions can be sent via a CashApp account to Tom Kingara @7813840599 handle *$Tomking254*
Your Prayers and support are highly appreciated.

For questions, please contact: George Kimani (857-919-4840) or Bernard Waithaka (781-858-0067) Robert Gacheru/Dallas (214-546-6295)

Zoom Meeting Details:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88593072603?pwd=OGROYzMvSnhhZWNMRjY1TlJ0TWRlQT09
Meeting ID: 885 9307 2603
Passcode: 590758
+13017158592,,88593072603#,,,,,,0#,,590758#

