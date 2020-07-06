Death Announcement For Wilfred N. Marita Of Phoenix AZ

It is with deep sorrow, and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of Wilfred N. Marita. Wilfred passed away on June 30th 2020 in Phoenix AZ after suffering a massive stroke.He hailed from Kisii Kenya.

He was husband to Peninah Wangui Marita and a brother in law to among others,Pastor Peter Maina (Boston), Susan Maina (Boston) and Bishop Julius Maina (Boston).

- Advertisement -

Friends and family are gathering at 3700 N 89th St. Phoenix to arrange for the funeral which will be held on Wednesday July 8th in Phoenix, AZ.

Any financial support will be much appreciated.

You can send any support through Zelle to Penina Marita, Tel: (602) 618-5286 or Cashapp to Pastor Charles Ephantus- (617) 784-5729.

We thank the Lord for Everything.

Death Announcement For Wilfred N. Marita Of Phoenix AZ