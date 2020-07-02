VIDEO: Tears As Children killed By Mother Are Buried In Kinangop

Four children reportedly killed by their mother Beatrice Mwende in Naivasha last Friday have been buried in an emotional send-off in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.

Those who attended the two-hour ceremony on Thursday could not hold back their tears as the caskets bearing the remains were removed from a hearse.

As the mahogany caskets were being lined up, forlorn looking locals followed the proceedings in obvious emotional turmoil.

The magnitude of the heinous killing was put into the open as villagers from the sleepy Murungaru village broke the Covid-19 protocols to attend the funeral ceremony in their numbers.

Administrators present were forced to work overtime to ensure social distancing, with the numbers continually swelling.

SPEAK OUT

During the funeral service, church leaders called on people undergoing stressful moments to speak out.

“They should reach out to their friends and relatives and pour their hearts out. The pandemic has affected the social setup but people should open up,” said Kenya Assemblies of God cleric Francis Kamau Mwaura.

The church leader admitted that the disease has taken toll on the population, voicing the need for people to bear the happenings with fortitude.

“Families are going through tough times but those affected should not suffer in silence,” added Mr Mwaura.

SOCIAL MEDIA

The family was also incensed by social media users, with their spokesman, Macharia Kimotho, tearing at them for disrespecting them.

“Some of the online users even posted the picture of the dead children. It was unethical, uncalled for and openly disgusting,” he said

“It was the least we expected. It the high time that content on the social media is regulated,” added Mr Kimotho.

He defended the family, saying their sister who is linked to the killings, was at no point neglected.

“Some of the people are saying that she did not have food. The foodstuff in her house was enough to last her for months,” pointed out Mr Kimotho.

He accused the social media users of causing the family “irreparable damage,” by some of their postings, but was quick to add that they had forgiven their tormentors.

As the four bodies were being lowered to their final resting place, tears flowed freely, screams rent their air with a number of mourners fainting.

The children were finally laid to rest at around 1.15pm.

By MACHARIA MWANGI

Source-nation.co.ke

