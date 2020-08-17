Sad Diaspora Stories: Kenyan soccer player Kevin Oliech dies in Germany

By Diaspora Messenger
Sad Diaspora Stories: Kenyan soccer player Kevin Oliech dies in GermanyKevin Oliech, a former Mathare United and Thika United player is dead. Kevin is a brother to Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech.

Family spokesperson Nixon Onywanda Oliech confirmed the sad news in an interview with Citizen Digital Sunday evening.

Oliech had battled cancer for the last four years before succumbing to the disease.

Nixon said: “For four years he’s been in and out of hospital. Last year he came back to Kenya then returned to Germany but we’ve unfortunately lost him.”

Apart from Mathare and Thika, Oliech also turned out for other Kenyan Premier League clubs including Nairobi City Stars, Tusker, Ushuru and defunct Securicor.

His death come barely two years after that of her mother Mary Oliech who passed on in July 2018.

By Isaac Swila

Source-https://citizentv.co.ke/

 

