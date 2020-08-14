VIDEO: Miguna Miguna New Look Surprise Many Kenyans



Miguna needs a beautician because the struggle might take longer. If he continues this way, by the time we convince Mount Kenya that their “one man one shilling” is hogwash, he will be on a walking stick. Miguna looks good, actually better than wearing that hat.

It would be better for Miguna to fill forms and reapply for citizenship the way other Kenyans who did the same have done. Assuming that he can successfully fight against the republic when he had in fact relinquished his Kenyan citizenship years ago is an unwise thing to do.

Miguna contravened the law which strictly forbade the holding of a second citizenship. At that time he was a lawyer and therefore aware.Facts place Kenya government at an advantage in the Miguna case,for Miguna did not and has not yet reapplied and regained his citizenship.

What’s happening to Miguna is of utmost significance to Kenyans of all walks as it shall serve to demonstrate how it goes when one chooses to Tango with a seating government.

Law is not about one regime or another.It is not about one system of government or another.Law is about equal justice for all.It means that after Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga have left the political scene,Kenya and its citizens will still be there with the law.

Miguna’s case will still be there because law must be upheld. He will still fight the new government of Kenya, for his case concerns Kenyan Citizenship.Why are Miguna’s advisers cheating him? Can they not look back at Nahason Iisac Njenga Njoroge’s case of 1969.

