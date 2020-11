19 yrs old Kenyan Teen Michael Kuria needs help for Legal representation

19 yrs old Kenyan Teen Michael Kuria needs help for Legal representation

Diaspora Kenyans in Washington State have come together to help a Kenyan teenager Michael Kuria who is allegedly accused for an offence and could spend the rest of his life in jail. They are asking other Kenyans to join them to help the young man. Michael’s parents live in Kenya and they are not able to come to Diaspora Kenyans in Washington State have come together to help a Kenyan teenager Michael Kuria who is allegedly accused for an offence and could spend the rest of his life in jail. They are asking other Kenyans to join them to help the young man. Michael’s parents live in Kenya and they are not able to come to America to help him.

- Advertisement -

For that reason, we are calling upon you to join us in offering him the financial and moral support he needs to fight for his freedom during this difficult time in his life.

This is a vulnerable stage in his life where a life can be misguided or lost. Michael needs our help as a young man who finds himself behind bars.

The key to his freedom is a chance to be fairly represented by a good attorney who can navigate the complexity of the justice system.

If we intend to support our youth, they have the potential to become productive members of our community.

Michael has a very bright future in our community if he is empowered and given a chance.

For that to happen, Michael needs to receive proper representation in court to prove his innocence.

Men and women of goodwill, we are called again to be used as vessels to save a young soul.

His legal fees alone amount to $33,850 and a deposit is required before his attorney appears in court.

Please join us in this mission and send your support to

*CashApp 206, 308 9312*

$NWKENYANC

*Join us on WHATSAPP*

19 yrs old Kenyan Teen Michael Kuria needs help for Legal representation