Death Announcement for Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth GA

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Death Announcement for Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth GA

Death Announcement for Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth GAIt is with great sadness & humble acceptance that we announce the sudden demise of our loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, cucu and friend to many Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth, GA on December 30th, 2020.

Salome was the beloved wife to John Michael Njuguna, mother to Martin & Purity, Lydiah, Nelly and Harrison & Ivy all of Acworth, GA.  Friends and family are meeting at their residence 2948 Cedar Mill Dr Acworth, GA 30102 daily from 6pm.

- Advertisement -

Funeral arrangements to follow. CONTACTS.  1. Martin. 4704203139 2. Lydia. 4044924623 3. Nelly.  6788519991 4. Harrison. 4044540193

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Death Announcement for Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth GA

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: