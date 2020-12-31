Death Announcement for Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth GA

It is with great sadness & humble acceptance that we announce the sudden demise of our loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, cucu and friend to many Salome Njeri Gachanjah of Acworth, GA on December 30th, 2020.

Salome was the beloved wife to John Michael Njuguna, mother to Martin & Purity, Lydiah, Nelly and Harrison & Ivy all of Acworth, GA. Friends and family are meeting at their residence 2948 Cedar Mill Dr Acworth, GA 30102 daily from 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to follow. CONTACTS. 1. Martin. 4704203139 2. Lydia. 4044924623 3. Nelly. 6788519991 4. Harrison. 4044540193

