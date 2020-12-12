Don’t Struggle With A Low-Paying Job In America

By Bob Mwiti
0

Don’t Struggle With A Low-Paying Job In America

Don't Struggle With A Low-Paying Job In AmericaAbout 11 years ago I came to USA as a master’s international student.

Like many African immigrants, I struggled to find a well paying job after I graduated, until I decided to get trained as an IT consultant.

This is the training that really changed my life and from then on I’ve never looked back.

One thing I’ve noticed is that there is a lot of misconception that IT is only for people who can code.

Guess what!.. I personally can’t write even one single line of code and yet I have been a very successful IT consultant.

A few years back I formed my organization, to help people like me get into the tech industry because there is a lot of opportunities in this space.

If you are interested in our training program, go to www.appstecamerica.com

Here are our programs.

Oracle Financials Analyst (No coding Needed)

Robotics Business Analyst (No coding Needed)

Robotics Developer (Needs Coding Background)

Data Science( Machine Learning & AI) (Needs Coding Background)

Don’t Struggle With A Low-Paying Job In America

 

