Username Investments set to gift 20 families with Christmas Shopping Vouchers

By Susan Wambui


2020 has been difficult for many people and we are thankful for the far we have come even as we near the end of the year.

Username Investments is set to share this festive cheer by gifting 20 families who have had a rough year with a shopping voucher worth Kshs. 10,000 each during this Christmas season.
Do you know of a family pale mtaani that has gone through a rough year? They might have lost their source of income during this pandemic and given up hope in life. This is your opportunity to put a smile on someone’s face and make their Christmas memorable despite the challenges they may be going through.

How to nominate a family to get a Christmas Shopping Voucher

1. Like our Facebook Page – https://bit.ly/37HnYJh
2. Nominate a family on the comment section and tell us why you think they deserve the Christmas gift
3. Tag Username and share the post with the hashtag #UsernameKrisi.

Submissions close on 20th December 2020.

www.usernameproperties.com #UsernameKrisi

 



