VIDEO: Drama as Nyong’o, Awiti Barred from attending Ida Odinga’s Event

Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti and his Kisumu counterpart Anyang Nyong’o were barred from entering a venue where Mama Ida Odinga was holding an event.

According to reports by The Star, the two arrived at Ogande Girls High School after Mama Ida, CS Fred Matiangi, CS Education George Magoha had entered the venue.

The police were instructed to limit the number of people who would access the venue, with the two governors and their bodyguards being among those locked out.

The bodyguards of the two governors alongside irate youth caused a scene trying to force the officers on duty to give way to the two.

Mama Ida and the CS’s had gone for a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ida Odinga Library, Research, Innovation and Resource Centre.

The Star reports that a senior official had to intervene before the two governors were allowed to access the site.

