Death Announcement For Simon Mwai Of Dallas Texas

Diaspora Messenger

Death Announcement For Simon Mwai Of Dallas TexasIt is with deep sorrow we announce the sudden death and promotion to glory of our Brother Simon Mwai. Simon was husband to Rahab Mwai, and father to Elizabeth (Shiku) and Juliet Mwai. Simon was a devoted member of Neema Gospel Church and an active member of the community. Simon fought a good fight and was promoted to Glory on Monday January 18th at 9.30pm.

Following this,  we will be having zoom meetings on Wednesday, January 20th and on Friday, January 22nd from 7pm to 8pm, and a memorial service on Sunday at 2:30pm.
More details about the meetings and other updates will be sent as it becomes available.
In the meantime, please remember the family and keep them in your prayers.
We have a budget of $30, 000 and are appealing for your support to enable us give brother Simon an honorable sendoff. You may send your financial support using:
 *CashApp*
Elizabeth Mwai (214)407 4395
Juliet Mwai (469) 774 3234
Anthony Kimani (972) 363 3377
 *Zelle*
Geoffrey Heme (214) 283 6707
If you have questions,  please contact Julius Mwangi 469 878 3584

 

