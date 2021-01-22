Death Announcement For Simon Mwai Of Dallas Texas 

It is with deep sorrow we announce the sudden death and promotion to glory of our Brother Simon Mwai. Simon was husband to Rahab Mwai, and father to Elizabeth (Shiku) and Juliet Mwai. Simon was a devoted member of Neema Gospel Church and an active member of the community. Simon fought a good fight and was promoted to Glory on Monday January 18th at 9.30pm.
- Advertisement -
Following this, we will be having zoom meetings on Wednesday, January 20th and on Friday, January 22nd from 7pm to 8pm, and a memorial service on Sunday at 2:30pm.
More details about the meetings and other updates will be sent as it becomes available.