Kenyan man Kaunda Aduwo suffers stroke in Los Angeles California

On Sunday January 24th 2021 our community lost a friend, a brother, a father and son

as a result of a stroke.

Kaunda Aduwo is well known among the Kenyan community in Los Angeles, California

and is survived by his brother to Tom Aduwo of Los Angeles, California, his young

daughter Zena and son Jabulani.

Due to COVID guidelines on gatherings there will be limited meetings at their family

home.

Your condolences, love and financial support is deeply appreciated in this difficult time

as the family prepares to repatriate his remains back to Kenya.

For more details, contact: Tom Aduwo (818)- 231- 4118

