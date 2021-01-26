Kenyan man Kaunda Aduwo suffers stroke in Los Angeles California

FEATURED STORIESKENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan man Kaunda Aduwo suffers stroke in Los Angeles California

Kenyan man Kaunda Aduwo suffers stroke in Los Angeles CaliforniaOn Sunday January 24th 2021 our community lost a friend, a brother, a father and son
as a result of a stroke.
Kaunda Aduwo is well known among the Kenyan community in Los Angeles, California
and is survived by his brother to Tom Aduwo of Los Angeles, California, his young
daughter Zena and son Jabulani.
Due to COVID guidelines on gatherings there will be limited meetings at their family
home.
Your condolences, love and financial support is deeply appreciated in this difficult time
as the family prepares to repatriate his remains back to Kenya.

For more details, contact: Tom Aduwo (818)- 231- 4118

- Advertisement -

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Kenyan man Kaunda Aduwo suffers stroke in Los Angeles California

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: