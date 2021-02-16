KCFA Conversation with Ex-Diaspora Relocated to Kenya from the U.S

KCFA Baltimore chapter has organized a virtual conversation on Sunday February 27th with Ex-Diaspora who have Relocated to Kenya from the U.S and are doing excellent work changing lives, growing individuals and contributing immensely to the motherland.

Some Diaspora Kenyans have many questions ranging from What does it take to relocate to Kenya? What does it take to be of impact in Kenya? How do you lead for change? The KCFA Conversation will attempt to answers these and other questions. Our panelists have all relocated to Kenya from the U.S. and are doing work that is changing lives, growing individuals, and changing Kenya for good. Plan to join!!!

You are also invited to KCFA Baltimore monthly fellowship on February 21st 2021 with Pastor Simon Mbuvi of Mavuno church Nairobi. The fellowship will will be a week away from the virtual conversation.

