Funeral and Viewing: Rhoda Wambui Of Silver Spring MD
Funeral and Viewing: Rhoda Wambui Of Silver Spring MD
It is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the untimely death of Rhoda Wambui Ndungi of Silver Spring, Maryland. She was the daughter of the Late Robert Ndungi Kabicho and Grace Ngina, mother to Robert Ndungi, sister to Moses Kabicho, Ann Wanjiru Wangiri, Susan Wairimu, Wilson Ng’ang’a, Edward Kamau and Caroline Nyakio. Sister-in-law to Beatrice Kaiku, Gerishon Wangiri, Helen Wamuyu and Eunice Gaceri.
Date: Wednesday March 3, 2021
Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm (EST)
Rinaldi Funeral Services
9241 Columbia Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
phone: (301) 585 4050
Due are Covid-related restrictions we plan to provide live streaming on Zoom using the details below
Meeting Link
Meeting ID: 897 0859 9544
Passcode: 498958
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,89708599544#,,,,*498958# US (Washington DC)
+13126266799,,89708599544#,,,,*498958# US (Chicago)
We truly appreciate your prayers and support.
Contacts:
Allan Ndungi – (240) 838 4486
Freddy Muroki – (202) 486 3081
Michael Kamuiru – (301) 455 3924
Florence Maina – (240) 505 9114
Esther Wambugu – (301) 213 5912
Funeral and Viewing: Rhoda Wambui Of Silver Spring MD