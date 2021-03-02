Funeral and Viewing: Rhoda Wambui Of Silver Spring MD

Funeral and Viewing: Rhoda Wambui Of Silver Spring MDIt is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the untimely death of Rhoda Wambui Ndungi of Silver Spring, Maryland. She was the daughter of the Late Robert Ndungi Kabicho and Grace Ngina, mother to Robert Ndungi, sister to Moses Kabicho, Ann Wanjiru Wangiri, Susan Wairimu, Wilson Ng’ang’a, Edward Kamau and Caroline Nyakio. Sister-in-law to Beatrice Kaiku, Gerishon Wangiri, Helen Wamuyu and Eunice Gaceri.

 

Date: Wednesday March 3, 2021

Time: 5:00pm – 8:00pm (EST)

 

Rinaldi Funeral Services

9241 Columbia Blvd

Silver Spring, MD 20910

phone: (301) 585 4050

 

Due are Covid-related restrictions we plan to provide live streaming on Zoom using the details below

 

Meeting Link

http://bit.ly/3uPdzGj

 

Meeting ID: 897 0859 9544

Passcode: 498958

 

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,89708599544#,,,,*498958# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,89708599544#,,,,*498958# US (Chicago)

 

We truly appreciate your prayers and support.

 

Contacts:

Allan Ndungi – (240) 838 4486

Freddy Muroki – (202) 486 3081

Michael Kamuiru – (301) 455 3924

Florence Maina – (240) 505 9114

Esther Wambugu – (301) 213 5912

