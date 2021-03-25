Gone Too Soon: Sad Loss of Stacey Njeri Mwangi of Atlanta Georgia

By Diaspora Messenger
Gone Too Soon: Sad Loss of Stacey Njeri Mwangi of Atlanta Georgia

Gone Too Soon: Sad Loss of Stacey Njeri Mwangi of Atlanta GeorgiaIt is with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of *Stacey Njeri Mwangi*, which occurred on *03/23/2021* in Georgia, USA. More information will be communicated when available.

Please remember the family in your Prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

For financial support, please use⤵️
*Cash app $cawaki*
*Zelle 678 887 4438*

*For more information contact;*
Caroline kiarie *678 887 4438*
Ian Mwangi *404 438 9710*
Martha Ben *404 643 3261*
Christine Muchene  *678 887 8256*
Sarah Waweru   *678 232 4715*

