Gone Too Soon: Sad Loss of Stacey Njeri Mwangi of Atlanta Georgia

It is with heavy hearts & humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce promotion to glory of *Stacey Njeri Mwangi*, which occurred on *03/23/2021* in Georgia, USA. More information will be communicated when available.

Please remember the family in your Prayers as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

For financial support, please use⤵️

*Cash app $cawaki*

*Zelle 678 887 4438*

*For more information contact;*

Caroline kiarie *678 887 4438*

Ian Mwangi *404 438 9710*

Martha Ben *404 643 3261*

Christine Muchene *678 887 8256*

Sarah Waweru *678 232 4715*

