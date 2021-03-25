VIDEO: Drama as Ugandan MP kicks husband out of matrimonial home

VideoNEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Drama as Ugandan MP kicks husband out of matrimonial home

VIDEO: Drama as Ugandan MP kicks husband out of matrimonial homeA Ugandan lawmaker sensationally kicked her husband out of their matrimonial home in Kampala on Wednesday in an incident that hogged media headlines.

Media reports indicate Kampala Woman MP Nabilah Ssempala entered and blocked her better-half Isaac Ssempala from the palatial home.

- Advertisement -

Nabilah is said to have initially fled from the home after a misunderstanding with her hubby but then suddenly reappeared on Wednesday in what is seen as a well-thought-out revenge mission.

Upon accessing the house, she changed the guards at the gate and ordered the new ones not to allow access to her husband and relatives. A video seen by Nairobi News shows a desperate Isaac banning repeatedly on the gate of the house, and at some point unsuccessfully attempting to jump over the gate.

When the mission did not succeed, he settled on sitting on the ground at the gate perhaps hoping his determined wife would sympathetically change her mind.

More Related Stories
NEWS

US election observers denied accreditation by Ugandan…

NEWS

Aisha Jumwa Voted The Queen Of Controversy In 2020

NEWS

DP Ruto Ally Aisha Jumwa to Spend Three Nights in Police…

NEWS

Jubilee Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago’s Sister Found Dead

But it was not to be.

The house has reportedly been at the centre of a public tussle between the couple.

The lawmaker has in the past gone to court seeking orders to lock her husband from residing or accessing the home. Separately, a prominent businessman namely Vananasius Baryamureeba has also threatened to take over the property over what he claimed was an unpaid ‘friendly’ home.

By Nahashon Musungu

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

VIDEO: Drama as Ugandan MP kicks husband out of matrimonial home

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: