Kenyan Embassy Washington DC Suspends In-person Consular Services

The Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC has suspended all in-person consular services due to exposure to Covid-19 by some staff members. All the appointments will be rescheduled and affected persons informed accordingly. Kindly see the Embassy message below:

Those in need are encouraged to call the Embassy main phone number at 202-387-6101 and in case of any difficulty getting though, use alternative number 202-796-2079



