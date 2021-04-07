Kenyan Embassy Washington DC Suspends In-person Consular Services

NEWSANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICESKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenyan Embassy Washington DC Suspends In-person Consular Services

Kenyan Embassy Washington DC Suspends In-person Consular ServicesThe Kenyan Embassy in Washington DC has suspended all in-person consular services due to exposure to Covid-19 by some staff members. All the appointments will be rescheduled and affected persons informed accordingly. Kindly see the Embassy message below:

Those in need are encouraged to call the Embassy main phone number at 202-387-6101 and in case of any difficulty getting though, use alternative number 202-796-2079

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: