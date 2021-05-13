Five Judge Bench Declares BBI Bill Unconstitutional-Uhuru blundered 

He should have used parliamentary initiative by petitioning the National Assembly through the Attorney-General to consider the desired amendments, the court ruled.

Popular initiative

The court stated that there is no other permissible avenue of changing the supreme law except through parliamentary or popular initiative.

They described the BBI process as “a presidential initiative guised as a popular initiative”, and allowing it to be sustained amounts to having the Head of State as promoter and referee of his own initiative.

“President cannot be an initiator of and an umpire in amendment of the Constitution,” said the court, adding that the BBI was muddled by conflict of interest.

To those who argued that Mr Kenyatta was acting in person and was promoting national unity, the court said the argument is betrayed by the fact that the BBI taskforce was formed by the president and was answering to him.

“In reality, BBI was the president’s initiative which is contrary to article 257 of the Constitution. The taskforce that morphed to a steering committee was an unlawful and unconstitutional outfit. It was invalid from the beginning,” said the judges.

They also poured cold water on arguments that retired President Mwai Kibaki initiated constitutional reforms in 2005 and 2010.

The judges noted that Mr Kibaki did so under the old Constitution.

Constitutional mandate

In the current Constitution, they said, it provides who can initiate the amendments through popular initiative and a sitting president, executive or a state organ are not among them.

The BBI promoters told the court that the president was exercising his constitutional mandate and authority when establishing the BBI process.

But the court said Mr Kenyatta failed to safeguard the Constitution and fell short of leadership and integrity.

“While the effort of uniting the country is to be lauded, in his responsibilities he cannot initiate any move to amend the Constitution contrary to the Constitution. It is not in his power,” the court held.

They added that since the process is void ab initio (from the beginning), whatever the process aimed to achieve has no legal consequences.

The court also held that Mr Kenyatta (a sitting president) can be sued personally in civil proceedings if he acts outside the Constitution or for his actions or inactions.