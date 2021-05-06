Kabi Wa Jesus Ask For Forgiveness After Siring Child With Cousin

Content creator Kabi wa Jesus has confirmed that he sired a child with his cousin Shiko in 2013 before he got saved.

Three months ago, the YouTuber was called out in public for allegedly neglecting his child.

An Instagram user reported to blogger Edgar Obare that Kabi has a seven-year-old daughter, Abby, whom he has refused to take care of.

The complainer claimed she is a cousin to the mother of Kabi’s alleged child, whom he supposedly got out of wedlock.

After the news was out, Kabi, together with his wife Milly, expressed displeasure at how netizens were so quick to draw conclusions and clarified that the baby in the photo is his niece.

Kabi castigated unknown people whom he accused of misrepresenting facts.

“The lady you see in this picture is my cousin, and the baby we took this picture with is called Abby and she is my niece. How can someone say you are the father of your cousin’s child?” he asked.

He went on to question the lengths to which they went in their attempt to extort and muddy his family by using and dragging an innocent child through it.

But on Thursday, Kabi confirmed that he is indeed the biological father of the seven-year-old girl.

Apologising to his social media fans, he said he will take full responsibility.

“Hey, Guys and praise Jesus. Some of you might be aware of the matter involving me regarding baby Abby. I wish to confirm that Yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that, in 2013 (which was before I got born again and married), I sired Abby,” he said.

“I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret.”

Kabi said the DNA results are a relief as he can now chart the way forward together with the mother of his child.

“I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future. As we all agree and I acknowledge, the interest of the child is paramount,” he said.

“I know I must take full responsibility for all my actions, to my child, to my family and also to you my fans. I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness.

“Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child, as a father.”

Kabi is married to Milly wa Jesus and together, they have a son called Taji.

