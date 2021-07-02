Death Announcement of Magdalene Mulwale Of Baltimore Maryland
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Magdalene Mulwale that occurred in Baltimore came on June 25, 2021. She was sister to Abigael Muchendits and sister in law to Johnstone Muchendits.
Family and friends will be meeting daily at 8:00PM for prayer and funeral arrangements through virtual meetings https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2191246811?
pwd=SXdDcERuWStCOGt0alBTTndGSFg1Zz09
Meeting ID: 219 124 6811
Password: 546780
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,2191246811#,,#,546780# US (New York)
+13126266799,,2191246811#,,#,546780# US (Chicago)
Financial assistance can be send to CashApp: $Abigaelmuchenditsi/ 7402749455
In person meetings and family visits will be held at 16 Blue Heron Court Middle River MD
21220.
For more information contact
Abigael Muchendits 7402749455
Johnstone Munyasa
7402740779
Pastor Gilbert Imbayi
4438395839
Pastor Ronald Sikinyi
4109188383
Pastor Mugweh
410 236 5401
