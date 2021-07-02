Death Announcement of Magdalene Mulwale Of Baltimore Maryland

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Magdalene Mulwale that occurred in Baltimore came on June 25, 2021. She was sister to Abigael Muchendits and sister in law to Johnstone Muchendits.

Family and friends will be meeting daily at 8:00PM for prayer and funeral arrangements through virtual meetings https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2191246811?

pwd=SXdDcERuWStCOGt0alBTTndGSFg1Zz09

Meeting ID: 219 124 6811

Password: 546780

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,2191246811#,,#,546780# US (New York)

+13126266799,,2191246811#,,#,546780# US (Chicago)

Financial assistance can be send to CashApp: $Abigaelmuchenditsi/ 7402749455

In person meetings and family visits will be held at 16 Blue Heron Court Middle River MD

21220.

For more information contact

Abigael Muchendits 7402749455

Johnstone Munyasa

7402740779

Pastor Gilbert Imbayi

4438395839

Pastor Ronald Sikinyi

4109188383

Pastor Mugweh

410 236 5401

