Invitation to Marvin and Kate pre-wedding dinner in Marietta Georgia

Two love birds Marvin and Kate together with their families would like to invite you to their pre-wedding dinner to be held on July 24th at the Kenyan American Community Church( KACC) in Marietta Georgia. Marvin is the son of Pastors Richard and Penny Mungai of Atlanta, GA. Kate resides in Birmingham with her parents.

The community is coming together to support these young people as they prepare to tie their nots and say “I Do”. The wedding is planned to be held September 18 2021. Contributions can be sent to the contact below ✅Cash app- Marvin Ndungu 678-772-8002 ✅Kate Nyingi -205-243-9758 ✅Venmo 205-243-9758 ✅zelle [email protected] ♦️Regions Bank Acct # 0303853462 routing # 061101375 Cash app ✅ Pastor Richard Mungai- 678-591-3174 ✅Pastor Penny Mungai 678-591-8560 ✅ Zelle – [email protected]

