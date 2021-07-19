- Advertisement -

NEWSANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICES

Invitation to Marvin and Kate pre-wedding dinner in Marietta Georgia

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Invitation to Marvin and Kate pre-wedding dinner in Marietta Georgia

Invitation to Marvin and Kate pre-wedding dinner in Marietta GeorgiaTwo love birds Marvin and Kate together with their families would like to invite you to their pre-wedding dinner to be held on July 24th at the Kenyan American Community Church( KACC) in  Marietta Georgia. Marvin is the son of Pastors Richard and Penny Mungai of Atlanta, GA. Kate resides in Birmingham with her parents.

Related Posts
KENYA NEWS 2015

VIDEO: Studying Master’s At Columbus State University…

NEWS

Death Announcement for Margaret Nyambura Magu of Kennesaw,…

NEWS

Diaspora Organized Banquet Dinner To Feed The Needy In Kenya

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Sad Loss of Stacey Njeri Mwangi of Atlanta…

The community is coming together to support these young people as they prepare to tie their nots and say “I Do”. The wedding is planned to be held September 18 2021. Contributions can be sent to the contact below ✅Cash app- Marvin Ndungu  678-772-8002 ✅Kate Nyingi -205-243-9758 ✅Venmo 205-243-9758 ✅zelle [email protected] ♦️Regions Bank Acct # 0303853462 routing # 061101375 Cash app  ✅ Pastor Richard Mungai- 678-591-3174 ✅Pastor Penny Mungai  678-591-8560 ✅ Zelle – [email protected]

 

- Advertisement -

Invitation to Marvin and Kate pre-wedding dinner in Marietta Georgia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.