Kenyan Lady Christine Babu Passes away while traveling from US to Kenya

A Kenya woman Christine Aluoch Babu of Tampa, Florida has Passed away mid-air just an hour before landing in Doha, Qatar. She was traveling from US to Kenya. While on a trip to Kenya. Her body is in Qatar and the family are appealing for Help to Repatriate her to Kenya. Here below is the obituary message:

IT is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the death of Christine Aluoch Babu (Sten), who was based in the USA and was traveling from Tampa, Florida to Nairobi, Kenya for vacation on 14/07/2021. She was accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter and a family friend.

Christine was a sister in law to Chausiku Knight (Hellen Okoth) of Concord, PA.

Christine passed out mid-air an hour before landing in Doha, Qatar. Upon landing, she was rushed to Hamad Emergency Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately she did not make it and died after suffering a massive cerebrovascular accident (stroke) as a result of multiple blood clots in her left atrium.

Her body is currently still at the mortuary in Doha, Qatar as we wait for the authorities to conclude their investigations per protocol.

The family is kindly requesting well-wishers support through prayers and finances to help them raise funds to cater for the hospital, mortuary expenses, as well as repatriation of her body to accord her last respects and burial in Gem Ahono village, Siaya County.

Contributions can be made through the following platforms:

CashApp: $Chausikuk

Zelle: 3025629232

M-Changa: Paybill 891300, Account 48531

Alternatively you can send direct MPesa to 0721986088 (Richard Okoth)

GodFundMe: gofundme.com/f/2g2a8p8v4o

