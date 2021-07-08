NEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Meet Kenyan born Neurosurgeon Dr Beverly Cheserem

Meet Kenyan born Neurosurgeon Dr Beverly CheseremMeet – Dr Beverly Cheserem, Kenyan born Neurosurgeon with a sub-specialty interest in skull base surgery and pituitary; both microsurgical and endoscopic techniques. Her other interests include global health, teaching and clinical research. Dr Cheserem is currently a Consultant Neurosurgeon and Assistant Professor at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya. She was previously a Weill Cornell Global Health Fellow based at Muhumbili Orthopaedic Institute, Tanzania.

She has also been a Skullbase Fellow at the University Hospital of Wales, and a Consultant Neurosurgeon at Brighton and Sussex University Hospital, UK. Dr Cheserem obtained a Bachelors of Medicine degree with Honours from the University of Southampton, UK and completed her residency in Neurosurgery in the South London Neurosurgery Rotation.

She has been a travelling fellow of Bellaria Hospital (Italy), Lariboisiere Hospital (France) and UPMC (USA). Dr Cheserem is a member of various organisations including – Kenya Medical Association (KMA), British Association of Surgical Oncology (BASO), Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), Association of Medical Educators (AOME) UK etc…

