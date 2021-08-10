If Christ were to Come to Your Church, What Would He Say?

If Jesus Christ were to arrive at a Sunday morning service in many churches, not many pastors would have him speak. The reason is because their fellowship is so hypocritical that letting Christ speak would mark the end of their church.

There are many fellowships and church meetings that would rather not have Christ visit them. The reason is because, though the pastors claim to represent Christ, and they do once in a while mention his name, their purpose has nothing to do with evangelism, but financial and personal gain. The question is then, what would Christ say if he came to your church and was given the pulpit?

By Dr. Teddy Njoroge Kamau