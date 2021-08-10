VideoNEWSVIDEO NEWS

If Christ were to Come to Your Church, What Would He Say?

By Diaspora Messenger
0

If Christ were to Come to Your Church, What Would He Say?

If Christ were to Come to Your Church, What Would He Say?
Dr. Teddy Kamau
If Jesus Christ were to arrive at a Sunday morning service in many churches, not many pastors would have him speak. The reason is because their fellowship is so hypocritical that letting Christ speak would mark the end of their church.

Related Posts
NEWS

Kenyans, White People and Horses in the Heart of Arkansas.

VIDEO NEWS

VIDEO: A Beautiful Kenyan Wedding In Chicago After Lockdown

NEWS

Should We Love Homosexuals with Christ’s Love?

NEWS

Kenya Village Voices: Is DP William Ruto Poking the Church…

There are many fellowships and church meetings that would rather not have Christ visit them. The reason is because, though the pastors claim to represent Christ, and they do once in a while mention his name, their purpose has nothing to do with evangelism, but financial and personal gain. The question is then, what would Christ say if he came to your church and was given the pulpit?

- Advertisement -

By Dr. Teddy Njoroge Kamau

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -