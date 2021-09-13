Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Cynthia Wanjiru Kuria of London, UK

It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of Miss Cynthia Wanjiru Kuria who died recently in Ilford London, UK. She was born on 11th October 1978. Shiru Kuria as she was popularly known, was the first born daughter of Bernice Janet Wanjiku Kuria and the late John Mbatia Kuria.

Bernice (deceased mum) lives in Germany has been battling illness for the past two years and has not been gainfully working but she determined to come and burry her daughter whose body is still with the coroner. It is not easy for Bernice as her daughter just collapsed in the house and never made it to the hospital despite the paramedics effort.

The family is therefore appealing for finances to assist this very needy situation as the Lord will enable you. “Give and it will come back to you good measure shaken together and running over”.

You can channel your contributions through:

Grace Mbatia

Sort code: 09-01-27

Account no: 41500860

For more information please contact: Grace +44 7969 369931

Burial arrangements will be announced later.

Source:https://misterseed.com/

