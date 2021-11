Certified Homes Feted As The Best In Giving Back To The Community

Certified Homes Feted As The Best In Giving Back To The Community

Certified Homes Ltd WINS Social Impact & CSR Award in recognition of immense contribution by the company to the country.

The company is involved actively in various CSR Activities such as educating children from poor backgrounds, helping widows by financing sustainable business.

- Advertisement -

Speaking during the awarding ceremony the MD Certified Homes Mr. Peter Nyaga thanked the organisers for the prestigious award.

We dedicate this award to you our valued customers for enabling us to give back to the society thus winning Best in Communual Charitable Giving in 2021.

Certified Homes is the champion in giving back to the society, empowering communities and uplifting the less privileged in the society. Continue investing with us in order to continue impacting lives positively.

Certified Homes Feted As The Best In Giving Back To The Community