Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Christine Githumbi Of Houston TX

It is with heavy and sad hearts that we inform you of the passing away of Christine Githumbi of Houston Texas. Christine is the daughter to the late Damaris Githumbi and the late Joram Githumbi. Sister to Ruth Githumbi and Timothy Githumbi.

As we prepare to lay Christine to rest, we ask for your prayers for the family. God bless you for your support during this sad and difficult time.

*Contacts:* Susan Ikamba – (713) 775-8134

Irene Riitho – (713) 298-3600

Christine Kiilu – (281) 777 3392

Jackie Mwandia – (713) 459-7967

Pauline Akatsa – (832) 276-7716

Steve Thiong’o – (713) 231-6476

Laban Opande – (713)-446-6339

Jimmy Njoroge – (713) 885-8959

June Matindu – (281) 948-6506

Charity Maina – (832) 656-6920

Naomi Munuhe – (832) 594-8026

Yvonne Nyokabi – (281) 299-8789

Follow this link to join WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ CMvt5amcB4G7DRC5klxDUY

