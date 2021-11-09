Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Christine Githumbi Of Houston TX
Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Christine Githumbi Of Houston TX
It is with heavy and sad hearts that we inform you of the passing away of Christine Githumbi of Houston Texas. Christine is the daughter to the late Damaris Githumbi and the late Joram Githumbi. Sister to Ruth Githumbi and Timothy Githumbi.
As we prepare to lay Christine to rest, we ask for your prayers for the family. God bless you for your support during this sad and difficult time.
*Contacts:* Susan Ikamba – (713) 775-8134
Irene Riitho – (713) 298-3600
Christine Kiilu – (281) 777 3392
Jackie Mwandia – (713) 459-7967
Pauline Akatsa – (832) 276-7716
Steve Thiong’o – (713) 231-6476
Laban Opande – (713)-446-6339
Jimmy Njoroge – (713) 885-8959
June Matindu – (281) 948-6506
Charity Maina – (832) 656-6920
Naomi Munuhe – (832) 594-8026
Yvonne Nyokabi – (281) 299-8789
