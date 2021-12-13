Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Charity Ndirangu Of Iowa, USA

It is with sadness and acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on of Mrs. Charity Ndirangu on 6th December 2021 in Iowa, USA, after a long battle with cancer. She formerly lived in Baltimore MD and New Jersey.Charity fought the good fight and finished the race. We are comforted in knowing that she now sits at Jesus’s feet.We ask you humbly to walk with the family spiritually, financially and emotionally in this journey to take their mother to her final resting place in Nyeri, Kenya. Please send contributions and direct any questions to the following:-

Thomas Ndirangu (Zelle)
732 491 7135 registered as THOMAS
Susan Mutura (cashapp)
901 672 4900
($Susanmutura)
Charles Bwayi (Venmo)
@chalyb
More details to follow later.

 

You might also like More from author

