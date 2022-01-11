Kenya Spy Queen Jane Mugo Awarded A Doctorate By US University

Detective Jane Mugoh has been bestowed with the honorary doctorate degree in humane letters by the Breakthrough International Bible University of USA.

The university in its letter to Jane Mugo, said it has collected sufficient evidence on Jane’s work to service to show that she has selflessly served the community and offered leadership over many years.

Adding that the spy queen is deserving of the honour. Jane is also a student at the university where she is pursuing her diploma in leadership studies.

The official awards ceremony was on December 3, 2021. Unfortunately, she was in the hospital at the time of graduation, and could not be formally conferred with the degree.

The university still pursued and conferred the degree to her in a small ceremony on January 7, 2022, a month after the main event. During the awards, Jane also launched her biography.

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

