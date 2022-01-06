Kenya’s Independent Attorney General the late Charles Njonjo was a man known for his signature pinstriped suit decorated with a rosebud placed on the lapel.

Njonjo died on Sunday, January 2, aged 101.

It is that dress code that familiarized him to Kenyans and which also gave him an image of a dandy.

As a lover of all things British, the former cabinet minister was also known for speaking the queen’s language with perfect diction.

Despite being a household name in Kenya because of his unique elegance, it is not known to many how much it cost the veteran attorney to dress up.

Njonjo sourced for his suit in London.

In an interview with Jeff Koinange in 2015, Njonjo revealed the exact place where he buys his suits in the United Kingdom.

“All I can tell you and my advice is to go to Savile Row in London and you will get the same,” he told Jeff.

Nairobi Leo has established that the company, synonymous with world-class luxury and leisure, specializes in making made-to-measure two/three-pieces suits, bespoke shirts and Italian made shoes, ties and belts.

The company sells a two-piece suit for £1,599 (approximately Sh240,000)while a three-piece suit package retail at £1,799 (approximately Sh270,800)

Njonjo regularly wore a three-piece suit.

The powerful attorney during the era of Kenya’s first president the late Jomo Kenyatta and the early tenure of the country’s second president the late Daniel Moi breathed his last on Sunday and was cremated on the same day.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Revealed: Sir Charles Njonjo’s Expensive Suits Cost about Sh270,800