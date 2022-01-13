Samidoh’s wife support Karen Nyamu’s competitor in race for Nairobi Senatorial seat

Samidoh’s wife Edith Nderitu is drumming up support for Karen Nyamu’s competitor in the Nairobi senatorial seat ahead of the August general elections.

Eddy in an Instagram post uploaded a photo with the said aspirant identified as Julie Kabogo with a brief caption that read; “My senator(Nairobi senator 2022).”

Julie Kabogo is set to contest for the seat on Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi(CCK) party ticket.

The post, however, spark mixed and hilarious reactions from fans who camped in the comment section with some asking her to instead support Karen Nyamu who is also contesting on Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party ticket.

Here are some divided reactions sampled by K24 Digital;

@Susankarimi7: “You have the right to support whoever you want .If anyone is unhappy about it aende akapost mwenye ana support Kwa wall yake alaa ,Sisi goat wives 🐐 hatupakwi Mashuru alaa this is 2022.”

@Celinebabe8: Mukisimama tunasimama, Julie kabogo for Nairobi senator.”

@Waithiramona: “Lakini kanairo senator ni mjamooo. 🤛🤛”

@Wambomacharia: “Damn! I love Edith 🙌 ndo huyu senator wetu kanairo. Where you go I follow you ooh.”

@SheeMurage: “Co wives should support each other..family interest 🤭”

@Carey Pawl: “Vote yangu ni ya huyu juu yako.”

