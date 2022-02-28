Changamwe MP’s daughter Walks from Ukraine to Poland But No Place to Sleep

Changamwe Member of Parliament Shimbwa Omar is a distressed man after his daughter found it hard to leave war-torn Ukraine where she is based.

Speaking to a local media station on Sunday, February 27, the MP who held a phone call with his daughter whose identity is concealed said the situation in the country had left the whole family worried.

In the call, the daughter told the MP that she managed to cross to Poland from Ukraine but she is still facing numerous challenges. She told the father that she had not eaten for days and had only been surviving on snacks.

According to the daughter, she had gone without a meal for the last three days and she had to walk for over 25 kilometres to Poland to seek safety.

She further told the father she has not been able to find a place to stay in since all hotels in Poland have been set aside for Ukrainian nationals and not citizens of other countries.

“I have already crossed the border and I’m now in Poland. However, we cannot be admitted to the hotel because they are all set for Ukrainians. They are telling us to go to Warsaw, a town within Poland to get accommodation,” she narrated.

“We have not slept nor eaten for about three days. We all walked 25 kilometres and we are all tired. The Mayor has given the directive that accommodation in the city is strictly for Ukrainians,” she added.

According to her, Poland was deceiving the world that it was out to assist refugees.

Early last week, the Head of the Kenyan Students Union in Russia and the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) Harrison Talo said that over 200 students living in Ukraine had safely fled to Poland. He however noted that there were several others who were still stuck in Ukraine.

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

