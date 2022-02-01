IEBC Okays use of National Identity Card in Diaspora Voter Registration

The  IEBC has okayed voter registration for Kenyans citizens residing outside Kenya using either a valid Identity Card or a Kenyan passport.

According to  internal memo dated February 1 below and addressed  to Voter registration personall in Diaspora, the directive was issued  Pending the hearing and determination of the petition filed by Okiya Omtata against IEBC and the Attorney General.

The purpose of the memo, was to direct all Embassies and Consulate to comply with the court order by allowing every Kenyan citizen residing abroad to use either their valid passport or national Identity card to register as a voter.

