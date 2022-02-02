Kenyan Comedian Chipukeezy Returns to Kenya After Four Months US Tour

Kenyan Comedian and Nacada chairman Chipukeezy has completed his four-month tour in the US. Chipukeezy is on his way back to Kenya after touring different states in the US.

Taking to his social media, the comedian thanked his fans and everyone who walked with him in the four months he has been away.

“As I exit The United States of America, I would love to express my unending Gratitude. This has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have Learned, Networked, Worked and Performed in places that I never imagined as an African comic. I am grateful to God, My immediate family (mum and dad), my brothers.”

Chipukeezy added; “To my newfound and existent American friends and artists that I have met and worked with. Your love, support and advice are truly humbling.

Seeing myself sharing the same stage(s) with y’all is a young-promising African dream come true. To the king, Katt_williams words cannot express how greatfull I am to you, king. The only way to repay you is by making you proud, and that, I will.

To everyone who affiliates and identifies with me; my lovely extended family and friends, my comic and life mentors, my incredible fans and supporters and everyone that has walked with me on this comic journey in one way or another, I say Thank you. May The Good God Bless You All.”

Before he left, Chipukeezy said it was the time for Africans to tell their stories.

“This is the time to come together as Africans and share stories. A lot of things have happened since 2019. Corona.

Some of us were not able to perform when this thing came and here we are, travelling to the states to do a great thing. Coming together as one people and just laugh,” Chipukeezy said.

By ELIZABETH NGIGI

Source-https://mpasho.co.ke/

