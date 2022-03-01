79 Kenyan Students Evacuated from Ukraine To Poland & Romania

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs now says a total of 79 Kenyans have been evacuated from Ukraine and that all the registered Kenyans who were in Ukraine are safe.

The latest comes after Kenya’s government negotiated unrestricted entry for Kenyans into neighboring EU countries.

74 Kenyan students had crossed into Poland as of February 28, with four more in Romania and Hungary.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, those in Poland were in Warsaw, Krakovets, and Katowice.

One student has already returned to the country, while four others have declined to be evacuated citing personal reasons.

According to the Ministry, a Whatsapp page ‘Kenya Evacuation’ created on February 24 was joined by approximately 100 Kenyan students.

“Members of this group include members of the Kenyan diplomatic corps in various neighboring countries, officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, and student leaders. The objective is to ensure quick communication to handle unprecedented situation in Ukraine,” a statement from the Ministry says.

“Kenya’s Honorary Consul in Kiev is coordinating the evacuation of Kenyans. Kenyans who are still stranded are encourage to contact our Honorary Consul on +38 044 229 79 13 or on email at [email protected],”

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

