KCSE 2021 Results: List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide
Jeriel Ndeda Obura of Mang’u High School has emerged the overall best performer during the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam with A score of 87.167.
Timothy Mukuha Kamau of Alliance High School emerged second with 87.139; Job Ngara Kamau of Mang’u (87.116); David Chege Kamau of St Joseph’s Boys High School – Kitale (87.104); Musa Tepo Ramadhan of Light Academy (87.103); Cicily Muendo Mutheu of Kenya High School (87.086) and Ian Mwai Toyota of Kakamega School (87.084).
Other top performing students are: Shekinah Peta of Kenya High School had 87.079; Daniel Ouma Mshindi of Light Academy (87.076); Brenda Cherotich of Kipsigis Girls’ High School (87.066); Job Ngatia Mugane of Strathmore School (87.064); Pretie Ariona of Kapsabet High (87.059); Caleb Mutethya of Mang’u (87.057); Melanie Nelima of Kenya High (87.047) and Millicent Wamuru Maina of Kenya High (87.04).
Meanwhile, students sitting national exams for Grade 6, Class 8 and Form 4 in November and December will need to register between April 27 and May 14, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) CEO David Njeng’ere said.
A total of 831,015 candidates sat the 2021 KCSE exam. The exams were done in 10,413 centres.
