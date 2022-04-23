KCSE 2021 Results: -List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide

Other top performing students are: Shekinah Peta of Kenya High School had 87.079; Daniel Ouma Mshindi of Light Academy (87.076); Brenda Cherotich of Kipsigis Girls’ High School (87.066); Job Ngatia Mugane of Strathmore School (87.064); Pretie Ariona of Kapsabet High (87.059); Caleb Mutethya of Mang’u (87.057); Melanie Nelima of Kenya High (87.047) and Millicent Wamuru Maina of Kenya High (87.04).