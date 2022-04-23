KCSE 2021 Results: List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide

By Diaspora Messenger 0
KCSE 2021 Results: List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide
KCSE 2021 Results: List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide. Top Student Jeriel Ndeda Obura: PHOTO/COURTESY.

Jeriel Ndeda Obura of Mang’u High School has emerged the overall best performer during the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam with A score of 87.167. 

Timothy Mukuha Kamau of Alliance High School emerged second with 87.139; Job Ngara Kamau of Mang’u (87.116); David Chege Kamau of St Joseph’s Boys High School – Kitale (87.104); Musa Tepo Ramadhan of Light Academy (87.103); Cicily Muendo Mutheu of Kenya High School (87.086) and Ian Mwai Toyota of Kakamega School (87.084).

Other top performing students are: Shekinah Peta of Kenya High School had 87.079; Daniel Ouma Mshindi of Light Academy (87.076); Brenda Cherotich of Kipsigis Girls’ High School (87.066); Job Ngatia Mugane of Strathmore School (87.064); Pretie Ariona of Kapsabet High (87.059); Caleb Mutethya of Mang’u (87.057); Melanie Nelima of Kenya High (87.047) and Millicent Wamuru Maina of Kenya High (87.04).

Meanwhile, students sitting national exams for Grade 6, Class 8 and Form 4 in November and December will need to register between April 27 and May 14, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) CEO David Njeng’ere said.

 A total of 831,015 candidates sat the 2021 KCSE exam. The exams were done in 10,413 centres.

Related Posts
NEWS

2012 Top KCSE Candidate Job Nalianya Successful Career in US

NEWS

Kakamega twins headed for another separation After KCSE…

NEWS

VIDEO: KCSE 2020 Results-List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide

NEWS

Kakamega twins’ will not sit for KCSE this year,will go back…

VIDEO: Nick Ndeda & Girlfriend Muthoni Announce Breakup after 7 Years

KCSE 2021 Results: -List Of Top 10 Students Countrywide

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -