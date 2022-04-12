Self Establishment Across Your Life: Take time to weed out weeds in your life

Take time to weed out weeds in your life. For example taking care of worries and fears in order to establish yourself.

Be visible. It’s said that visibility creates credibility and memorability.

Maintain the focus. What do you want? How will you be able to achieve? Focus means you can’t do everything but whatever you do, do it well. This means a sharp mind in alignment to conquer.

Have stable emotions because if you don’t have stable emotions you get easily annoyed.

Maintain relationships. People buy people.

Make the right choices. Think first then decide.

Finally, when the caterpillar thought it’s over it turned into a butterfly

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

