Self Establishment Across Your Life: Take time to weed out weeds in your life

By Kev Muller 0
Take time to weed out weeds in your life. For example taking care of worries and fears in order to establish yourself.

  • Be visible. It’s said that visibility creates credibility and memorability.
  • Maintain the focus. What do you want? How will you be able to achieve? Focus means you can’t do everything but whatever you do, do it well. This means a sharp mind in alignment to conquer.
  • Have stable emotions because if you don’t have stable emotions you get easily annoyed.
  • Maintain relationships. People buy people.
  • Make the right choices. Think first then decide.
  • Finally, when the caterpillar thought it’s over it turned into a butterfly

