Urgent and Important: Victims of 1998 Embassy bombing webinar on 21st April 2022

If you are a victim or a family member of one of the victims of 1998 Embassy bombing in Nairobi, you are invited to an important webinar tomorrow April 21st 2022. See the announcement below and forward message to friends.

Washington DC Law Firm Musolino and Dessel is holding an informational webinar on April 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST concerning its efforts to obtain compensation for victims of the 1998 Nairobi Embassy Bombing. If you or a loved one was affected by the bombing, we encourage you to visit our website at musolinoanddessel.com for meeting details

