Chilling messages sent by Salvador Ramos before killing 19 kids in Texas

An Instagram star reveals haunting DM’s allegedly sent by the suspected shooter before a horrific mass shooting of 7, 8 and 9 year olds in Texas. The suspected shooter Salvador Ramos messaged the user on his now-deleted Instagram account.

Salvador Ramos, is the 18-year-old man suspected of killing at least 21 people (19 children and 2 teachers) at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

The alleged shooter tagged the person, who claims that she does not know the shooter and doesn’t live in Texas.

An Instagram star reveals haunting DM's allegedly sent by the suspected shooter before a horrific mass shooting on 7, 8 and 9 year olds in Texas

Tickernews.co reported that Salvador Ramos posted various dark selfies and weapons On his now deleted instagram account. It further reported that Meta has taken down Instagram account possibly associated with gunman.

Meta, formerly Facebook, said it is in contact with law enforcement

A Meta spokesperson said it had removed an Instagram account circulating online that some had claimed belonged to the suspected gunman.

Dozens of fake accounts impersonating the shooter have been created on instagram

