Governor Alfred Mutua Makes Bold Step, Joins DP Ruto Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Governor Alfred Mutua to Kenya Kwanza after the latter ditched Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a statement via Twitter, DP Ruto used the popular phrase ”watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi,” as he congratulated Mutua for the bold step.

“The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit, and conmanship in our politics. Those who’ve taken our country hostage using patronage, force, and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi. Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua & MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation,” the DP said.

Governor Alfred Mutua ditched the Azimio la Umoja outfit citing dishonesty within the coalition.

The Machakos Governor also claimed that five more parties were on their way out of the Azimio outfit.

“We (Maendeleo Chap Chap) are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” the Machakos Governor stated.

