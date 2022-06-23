Qatar Bans Sex for unmarried couples during 2022 Fifa World Cup

Qatar Government has banned sex outside marriage for players and fans during the 2022 Fifa World Cup tournament. Failure to abide by the no sex rule will attract a seven-year jail term with no exemptions being made.

Qatar criminalizes unmarried sex based on Islamic laws which forbids pre-marital sex, pregnancy out of wedlock and adultery as crimes punishable by imprisonment.

“Qatar is a conservative country and public displays of affection are frowned upon, regardless of sexual orientation,” Qatar’s Supreme Committee for the delivery of the 2022 World Cup announced in a statement.

Nasser al-Khater, the chief executive of the Fifa 2022 World Cup said that the safety and security of every single fan was of utmost importance to them.

This year’s Fifa World Cup is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18 with 32 teams taking part.

This will be the first ever that the World Cup will be held in the Arabian gulf with Senegal and the Netherlands playing the opening match at Al Thumama Stadium in Dola.

The Lusail Stadium, Stadium 974, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium will host matches through to the quarter-finals. Other match venues include Al Janoub Stadium, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.

Other than Senegal, Africa’s other representatives are Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and Ghana.

By Wangu Kanuri

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

