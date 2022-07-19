Garden of Joy, a jewel project in the heart of Machakos County has now received it’s latest consignment of solar street lights. This gem by Optiven which has seen an increased number of customers building their dream homes, is also a green project by all means.

As a 4- Star level Project, expect to find a beautiful gate to welcome you home, a fenced project for your security and already demarcated murram roads within the project with air purifiers along the internal roads. What’s more, the project has water piped to your plot, electricity and ready title deeds.

Nested in the middle of magnificent sceneries, Garden of Joy is surrounded by breathtaking views of Lukenya Hills, Mua Hills and Koma Hill.

This homely ambience stirs a relaxed, friendly, joyful feeling, perfect for a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Garden of Joy is the finest family friendly development.It comprises of both residential and commercial properties.

The residential plots are going for KES 1.495M for an eighth of an Acre.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

GREAT NEWS FOR GARDEN OF JOY CLIENTS