Memorial Service For Chuna Ndungu Kahende In Washington DC

It is with profroud sorrow and in acceptance of God’s Will that we announce the passing away of Mzee Chuna Ndungu Kahende on June 8, 2022. Mzee Chuna Kahende was a longtime resident of Washington DC.

He was a loving father to Sheena Kahende and a doting Guka (Grandpa) to Amani Nyamathwe Kahende.
He was a beloved brother, a cousin, an uncle, and a friend to many.
A memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at
St. Augustine Catholic Church, at the corner of 15th Street and V Street,, NW, WDC, 20009.
Please mark your calendars and reach out if you have any questions.
Alice Njeri Mwaniki
240 432 2980
Sheena Kahende
202 465 1622

 

Memorial Service For Chuna Ndungu Kahende In Washington DC 

