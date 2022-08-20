You have been loyal and you deserve royalty! We introduce Royal Gardens-Ngong, a fresh, prime, inviting and cherry-picked investment just for you. With just a few plots, this residential estate is designed to give you an easy but great life near the city. Even with the rising cost of living, we are making it possible for you to live within your means and still invest.

As our tradition, we offer strategic and value added properties at an affordable price and Royal Gardens – Ngong is not different. Despite the prices of land in Ngong rising over the last couple of years, we are offering an eighth acre plot at an Opening Offer of Ksh 829,000 only

Experience royal status in Ngong without breaking the bank!

Location

The project is located 10 minutes’ drive from Ngong Town and few metres from Ngong – Suswa tarmac.

Soil Type – The soil is good for Construction and Farming

Value additions

Graded access roads

Perimeter fence

Water and Electricity in the neighbourhood

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Prices: Kshs. 829,000 (Ksh 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Ksh 850,000

6 months – Ksh 871,000

9 months – Ksh 892,000

12 months – Ksh 913,000

The minimum booking fee for each plot is Kshs. 80,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer: The registration of the title deed takes between 6 – 10 months upon completion of payment.)

To View

Additionally, you can view the plots during our free site visits every Wednesday and Saturday.

CALL TO ACTION

To book a seat, What’s App/ Call 0725 000 222 or 0721 44 99 11

Username Investments is the leading real estate company in Kenya.

Experience Royal Status at Royal Gardens Ngong