Sakaja’s wife June Ndegwa & kids steal the show during swearing in

She supported her husband as he took the oath of office, helping him hold the bible.

Sakaja has strived to keep his family private for most of his life as a public servant but this might prove difficult as Governor.

She will be expected to join the County First Ladies Association (CFLA).

The association was officially launched by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at Safari Park Hotel on 31st July 2015.

During his speech, Sakaja kept an eye on his family and at one time interrupted his speech to acknowledge that his daughter seemed to be having so much fun at the event.