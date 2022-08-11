Uhuru’s New MP Is Gabriel Kagombe Of DP Ruto’s UDA

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Gabriel Kagombe was declared the winner of the Gatundu South parliamentary race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission – IEBC on Thursday 11, 2022.

Kagombe garnered 17,825 votes to beat other candidates who were in the race. His closest competitor was Kung’u Kibati who was contesting on an independent ticket. Kibathi managed 15,470 votes.

Gatundu South, which is in the vote-rich Kiambu county, is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home constituency, where he also cast his vote on Tuesday, August 9.

Uhuru, who is retiring after serving his second and final term, endorsed and campaigned for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In the MP race, Jubilee party was represented by Joyce Ngugi while Njinji Murigi was vying as an independent candidate.

Ngugi previously urged residents of Gatundu South not to disappoint President Kenyatta during the 2022 general election.

“I humbly ask you not to shame our President. He is the one we know and I beg you to vote for his preferred team of Jubilee leaders.

“Please don’t waste your votes by voting for those insulting others. I have been looking for this position and I know we will now bring it to Kiganjo,” stated Ngugi.

Ngugi who previously served as the deputy governor for Kiambu County government ran for the Gatundu South in 2017 but was trounced by Moses Kuria.

Kuria, a vocal lawmaker who fell out with Uhuru, was eyeing the gubernatorial seat, but he has since conceded. He lost to UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi, who is the outgoing senator.

Low turnout was witnessed in the constituency, particularly due to the bad whether that was experienced in the region.

President Uhuru and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta cast their votes at Mutomo polling station. According to provisional results, Ruto garnered 983 (67.3 per cent) against Raila’s 479 (32.8) per cent of the total valid votes cast (1460).

