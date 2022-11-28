High Court Prohibits Importation of GMO Food in Kenya

The High Court has prohibited the importation and distribution of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) foods in the country.

In a ruling on Monday, November 28, at the Milimani Law Courts by Justice Thande Mugure, the High Court ruled that prohibition will be in place until an application filed by the Kenyan Peasants League is heard and determined.

The court prohibited the issuing of any gazette notice related to the lifting of the ban on GMOs until the application is determined.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, this Honourable Court be pleased to issue an injunctive and/or conservatory Order prohibiting the Respondents herein either by themselves, their agents or through such other person acting under their instructions from allowing/permitting the importation of the GMO crops and food into the Country,” read part of the ruling.

The court order comes after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Saturday said that he had not signed any document to allow importation of GMO and non-GMO maize into the country.

The CS issued maize farmers with a 72-hour ultimatum to release their produce to the government before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which will determine the next steps.

“Nilisema juzi nitaleta mahindi lakini ata sijasign kitu. Mahindi mumeanza kutoa. Endeleeni na mimi nimefurahi. Ikifika siku ya jumanne tuko na mkutano wa baraza la mawaziri. Nitapewa mwelekeo. Nikipewa mwelekeo tufungulie, tutafungulia,” Kuria stated.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

