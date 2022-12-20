Kawira Mwangaza: Senate Establishes Committee To Probe Her

The Senate has resolved to form an 11-member committee to hear the charges against impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In a notice on Tuesday, December 20, the resolution came about after the letter from the Meru County Speaker on Mwangaza’s impeachment was received at the office of the speaker of the senate.

“And whereas pursuant to Section 33(3)(b) of the County Governments Act and Standing Order 80 (1)(b), the Senate by resolution may appoint a special committee comprising eleven of its members to investigate the matter.

“Now therefore, pursuant to Section 33(3)(b) of the County Governments Act and Standing Order 80 (1)(b), the senate resolves to establish a special committee,” read part of the notice.

Among the senators appointed to the committee were Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu), Esther Okenyuri (nominated), Ali Roba (Mandera), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado) and Eddy Oketch (Migori).

Others were Joseph Kamau (Lamu), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita taveta).

The committee has 10 days to investigate the matter before reporting back to the Senate.

Governor Mwangaza was impeached last Wednesday in an impeachment motion supported by 67 out of 69 MCAs. Two MCAs were absent during the voting.

Her fate now lies with the 11-member committee as it soon starts the hearing.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Governor Mwangaza’s Cryptic Message Ignites Debate After Senate Decision

After the Senate resolved to form an 11-member committee to determine the fate of impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, the embattled county boss sent out a cryptic message.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 20, Mwangaza shared photos of her meeting with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

The governor captioned the photos of the meeting with the former Meru senator, “Meru must be happy.”

The post quickly gained reactions from netizens who had mixed feelings about the message shared by the county boss.

According to a section of netizens, Mwangaza needed to meet with Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi whom she accused of being behind her row with Meru MCAs.

However, a section of netizens maintained that the governor was on the right path by meeting with her seniors.

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to go the committee way in determining Governor Kawira’s fate

Among the senators appointed to the committee were Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu), Esther Okenyuri (nominated), Ali Roba (Mandera), Peris Tobiko (Kajiado) and Eddy Oketch (Migori).

Others were Joseph Kamau (Lamu), Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Agnes Kavindu (Machakos) and Johnes Mwaruma (Taita taveta).

The committee has 10 days to investigate the matter before reporting back to the Senate.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kawira Mwangaza: Senate Establishes Committee To Probe Her